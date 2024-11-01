Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Keyser: Gilbertson’s Store closes after 130 year run.

They say all good things must come to an end and the end has come for a popular Columbia County pit stop. Gilbertson’s Store in at the intersection of Highway C and DM in Keyser marked its last day of business yesterday ending a 130 run. The day marked the end of one institution but also celebrated another. Thursday was owners Kenny and June Gilbertson’s 65th anniversary. The store was a true “General Store” where you could buy a pair of jeans, boots and work gloves. There were belts for car fans and lawn mowers, a rack of cigars and a large wooden bin of candy bars at the front door. The store was also “famous” for its outhouses which were in use to the last day. A feature in the State Journal said the biggest void in the aftermath of the closing of Gilbertson’s Store will be the gatherings. New Year’s Eve was always a huge event at the store. Tuesdays and Thursdays were when hands of Sheepshead were dealt. Kenny Gilbertson, 85, wanted nothing to do with the store when he was in his late teens but later in life, would help the family legacy stay in tact. “If you’re in a place like this and you do it to make money, forget about, it. It’s never going to happen,” said Gilbertson, who grew up above the store owned by his parents. “I’ve gotten more rewards than anybody could ever have. It’s unreal.” June said. “There’s mixed emotions. We’re sad that we won’t see all of the people but we know it’s got to come to an end. It’s just too hard for both of us.” A Piece of Wisconsin comes to an end. Full Story

Waukesha: Friends of Retzer Nature Center’s Science Fest returns this weekend.

We’re all connected in some way, not just to each other but with science, technology, engineering and math. If you’re not sure how that’s possible you might want to be in Waukesha tomorrow. The annual Friends of Retzer Nature Center’s Science Fest: Energy in Nature – powered by Generac – is open to all ages of inquisitive minds. In a statement describing the Fest, Retzer Nature Center Supervisor Janet Barthel said, “Science Fest is a celebration of discovery, where curiosity meets the wonders of our environment. It’s an opportunity for everyone to engage with science in a fun and meaningful way! Science is part of our lives every day.” Waukesha County staff and Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium staff will guide guests to explore “Energy in Nature” with programs, hikes, shows, hands-on activities, and vehicle displays. Topics will cover natural resources, outdoor play, water conservation, recycling, wildlife, citizen science, sustainability, and more. Science Fest runs from 11am – 2pm and admission is free. They blinded me with SCIENCE! Full Story

Milwaukee: Milwaukee landmarks to be illuminated Teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

If you look at the Milwaukee skyline tonight you’ll see a bright shade of Teal. Landmarks across Milwaukee, including the U.S. Bank Center and American Family Field, along with more than 1,300 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal tonight to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. Today marks the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color. Some of the other Milwaukee Landmarks that will be glowing Teal include: Baird Center, Wells Street Tunnel and AFA’s President and CEO said in a statement, “It’s wonderful to see some of Milwaukee’s most well-known and iconic sites raising Alzheimer’s awareness and showing support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease.” Nearly 7 million Americans, including 110,000 Wisconsin residents, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. Take a second tonight to admire a beautiful reminder of a horrible disease. Full Story







