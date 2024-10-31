WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Police Department confirms they are conducting a suspicious death investigation.

Police believe they’ve recovered human remains that were wrapped in a tarp near North Street and Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha. A citizen initially discovered the remains in a wooded area around 4:20pm on Wednesday, October 30.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Benjamin Stern with the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3783.