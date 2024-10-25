MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are investigating after a single shot was fired inside West Towne Mall.

Officers arrived at the mall’s main entrance just off Gammon Road just after 11:30am on Friday morning. Surveillance video showed two people near a cell phone store when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at another person across the hallway. Then the people involved ran out of the mall and fled in a car.

Police didn’t find anyone injured when they arrived, and say that “no people suffering from a gunshot wound have shown up at local hospitals”.

Following safety protocols, the mall stores were placed on lockdown and customers moved “into safe areas of their stores”. Stores reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Nearby Vel Phillips Memorial High School also went on a secure and hold following this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Image courtesy of the Madison Police Department