UPDATE at 4:30pm on October 25, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris will rally in Wisconsin on the same day as former President Trump.

The Harris-Walz campaign just announced that the vice president will host a “Get Out the Vote” rally at the UW-Madison on Wednesday, October 30. This will happen just hours before the former president hosts his rally at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

MILWAUKEE — Political campaign rallies from both parties continue across the Badger state as the country counts down to Election Day.

Flight delays prevented Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz from campaigning in Green Bay and Marinette today. She plans to return with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a political event in La Crosse on Monday, October 28. They are joining together for an “Educators for Harris-Walz event”, since both Dr. Biden and Mrs. Walz are longtime educators.

On the same day around the same time, Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance will be at Racine Memorial Hall for a rally. This will be Senator Vance’s seventh visit to Wisconsin since receiving the official nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this past July.

Former President Trump will make two more trips to Wisconsin. First, he will hold an evening rally at the Resch Center in Green Bay on October 30. Then just 4 days before the election, he will rally in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on November 1. This will be the former president’s fifth visit to the state since the RNC.

All of the campaign stops are focused on getting voters out the polls. Early voting continues across Wisconsin, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.