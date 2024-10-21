Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Westfield: All election workers resign.

Some people really know how to hold a grudge. All three election workers in the tiny town of Westfield resigned last week over a long standing dispute. The timing of their resignations comes just ahead of in-person absentee voting starting in Wisconsin. Westfield, a central Wisconsin town of 800 people supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Of the 538 ballots cast in that election, Trump won by 137 votes. Former town of Westfield Clerk Brenda Peterson, chief election inspector Laura Paine, and election inspector Linda Bennett submitted their resignations last week. None would speak on the record about what led to their resignations. A story from the State Journal reports that an interim city clerk has been appointed to oversee the November 5th election. Courtney Trimble, deputy clerk in Marquette County, where Westfield is located, will take the job temporarily. She told the State Journal, “I’ve been a town clerk. I now am an election specialist for the entire county, so I’m very familiar with how elections work. I’m confident in my ability to train the election workers, even in a short time period. I have zero concerns.” The dispute that led to the resignations is part of a long-running rift in the town between allies of former Chair Sharon Galonski against newly elected Chair Lindsey Bauman and remaining town supervisor Carol Golisch and their supporters. Full Story

Minocqua: Minocqua Brewing Company owner arrested for criminal defamation.

Controversy seems to follow the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company. Kirk Bangstad’s saga concerning non-beer related issues continued as he was arrested last week in Oneida County on charges of criminal defamation. In a civil trial last year, Kirk Bangstad and fined $750,000 after he falsely implied that the publisher let his own brother die in order to inherit the family business. he appealed that decision and a settlement was reached for $580,000. Bangstad has not been charged by the Oneida County District Attorney. Bangstad’s attorney said he did not have information on who Bangstad is accused of criminally defaming. WPR reports that in a Facebook video posted by Bangstad, he said he believes the arrest is related to the same case that led to the civil judgment. He said he believes Gregg Walker, who brought that case, “convinced” the sheriff to arrest him. Bangstad, said a network of conservatives in the region is working against him. Bangstad purchased Minocqua Brewing Company in 2016.and began making what he calls “progressive beer.” Full Story

Bayfield: Residents push back against Apostle Islands becoming a national park.

Something might sound good in principle, but not to the people affected. U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany has been spearheading an effort to make the Apostle islands Wisconsin’s first national park. He says the designation would give the Lake Superior attraction the distinction it deserves and unlock economic opportunities for the area. That sounds great, right? not according reporting in the Journal Sentinel that states that nearby residents are pushing back on the proposal, citing concerns over a loss of hunting, an increase in visitors and a lack of employee housing. Opponents also say that no local towns were consulted before Tiffany introduced his bill earlier this year. Opponents also argue that changing things from the way they are could harm the sensitive ecosystems on the Apostle Islands and bring an influx of people that could overwhelm the quiet towns that lie along the lakeshore. Bayfield Mayor Ted Dougherty said “We don’t have the infrastructure. We don’t have housing for employees. We have an employee shortage. We have a shortage of police officers, law enforcement in the community.” The islands became a National Lakeshore in 1970. That designation followed nearly four years of public comment and thousands of pages of public testimony. Tiffany has pushed back on the complaints, saying a designation change would open the area up to receive more funding from the federal government that would address a number of local issues. Full Story