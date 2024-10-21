Among the races included on the ballot this November, includes a statewide amendment question regarding non-citizens.

The question on the statewide ballot reads: “Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the (state of Wisconsin) constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?”

The referendum seeks to change the word “*every* United States citizen age 18 or older can vote” to “*only* a U.S. citizen age 18 or older can vote,” WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano explained on Wis. Morning News.

Click the player to hear the explanation.

