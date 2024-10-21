MILWAUKEE — Two Marquette students are unhurt after being robbed near campus, and the suspect remains on the loose.

Marquette University Police report that the incident happened around 9pm on Sunday, October 20 near 16th and State Street. Two female students say they were approached by a male suspect, showed a weapon, and demanded their wallets.

The suspect left with both of their backpacks but were otherwise unhurt. The suspect then fled toward State Street.

MUPD is investigating, and say they are looking for an African American man in his mid-20s to 30s, who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information should contact Marquette University Police at (414) 288-6800.