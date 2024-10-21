MILWAUKEE — For the sake of transparency, the Milwaukee Police Department has released bodycam footage of an October 4 police shooting in which officers killed a 33-year-old suspect along with a detailed report on the incident.

WARNING: The video is graphic and not suitable for all audiences. If you’d like to watch the bodycam footage, scroll to the bottom of this article.

According to Milwaukee Police, authorities arrived around 8:33 a.m. CST and saw three victims fleeing from the second-story porch of a home on the 4100-block of N 68th Street. One of the responding police officers helped two women and an injured man jump from the porch and move to safety. The man had already suffered gunshot wounds and was armed with a gun.

The suspect was seen with a firearm on that same porch, to which officers commanded him to drop the gun. He did not drop the gun, and an officer fired at the suspect, who went back inside the building.

Following an attempt at peaceful negotiation and preparation by tactical teams, authorities entered the home and found the suspect dead from a gunshot wound from the officer’s firearm, as later confirmed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead and 1 injured; death investigated as a homicide

The man who was shot, another 33-year-old, was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not provide any further details regarding his current condition.

The officer who shot the suspect, a 28-year-old with three years of law enforcement service, was placed on administrative leave while the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by Brookfield Police, is leading the investigation.

You can view the bodycam footage at your discretion below. This footage is not suitable for all audiences.

