JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — The cause of an ethanol plant fire is still under investigation in Jefferson County. Aztalan Bio, which is located in Johnson Creek, experienced a fire early in the day on October 21.

CEO Jeff Oestmann in a statement confirmed that the fire started in one of the dryers, and that “the fire was contained, and no injuries were reported”. The plant will remain closed while the investigation continues, and that “no environmental impacts or hazards have been identified”.

This is a developing story, and additional details will be added when they become available.