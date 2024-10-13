MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to come to Milwaukee on Thursday, October 17th.

This will be the vice president’s sixth visit to the dairy state since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris will attend a campaign event in Milwaukee before traveling to LaCrosse and Green Bay. The Harris-Walz campaign has not specified exact locations or times.

Harris will then travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The vice president’s visit Thursday will follow Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visits to Wisconsin on Monday.