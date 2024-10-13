MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Party officials are making campaign stops across Wisconsin on Monday, October 14.

First, Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz will arrive in the morning at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire before participating at a political event. Specific details for this event have not been released.

Then Gov. Walz will travel to the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. He will join Governor Tony Evers and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a campaign rally to kickoff of the Harris-Walz “Driving Forward” Blue Wall Bus Tour. Governors Whitmer and Evers are planned to continue on the bus tour through the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

This will be Gov. Walz’s fifth visit to Wisconsin since becoming the Democratic party’s vice presidential nominee. He last joined Vice President Harris at a campaign rally in Eau Claire in August.

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will also be in Wisconsin on Monday, traveling to Madison to campaign on reproductive rights. This will be her second visit to the Badger state.