The Green Bay Packers offense got back on track in the Packers 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals today following the last two games when they struggled at times during Jordan Love’s first two games back from injury. Jordan Love ended the game with 258 yards passing and four touchdowns, two of them to Romeo Doubs.

It wasn’t just the offense that played well, the defense held Kyler Murray to 214 yards on 32 pass attempts and forced three fumbles in this win.

Homer, Mark Tauscher and Gary Ellerson react to the Packers 34-13 victory over the Cardinals and Packers reporter Jason Wilde joins the show with his thoughts on the win.