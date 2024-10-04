As the Winter season approaches, cities around Wisconsin are preparing for every meteorological challenge that Winter brings. Mainly, a lot of snowy conditions.

There is a shortage of snow plow drivers in Waukesha County. The county is looking for as much as two-dozen drivers! In an effort to reach potential snow plow drivers, the City of Waukesha has made a promotional video with the help of the team at the Waukesha Airport. And the video is fantastic

And since we’re talking snow plows. We have to bring this back