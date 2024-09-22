MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents are invited to learn more about Vision Zero and give their opinion on solutions to reckless driving this week.

County Executive David Crowley signed legislation affirming the countywide commitment to Vision Zero last month. It’s a project that sets a goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on all roadways in Milwaukee County by 2037.

Milwaukee County Department of Transportation is hosting five Safer Street Workshops for residents to hear proposals from the Complete Communities Transportation Planning Project. The project is working on redesign and infrastructure solutions for areas the county is calling Corridors of Concern — roadways with the highest safety risks based on community feedback and crash data history.

The workshops will be open house format. Residents are encouraged to share their opinions on the safe street solutions with the MCDOT project team and ask questions.

Each workshop will feature some of the Corridors of Concern in close proximity to the meeting location.

The first two meetings are scheduled for this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 24 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Public Library, Good Hope Branch Featured Corridors of Concern: N. 60th Street, N. 76th Street, N. 91st Street-N. 92nd Street, Good Hope Road, Mayfair Road-N. Lovers Lane Road, Silver Spring Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 25 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Whitefish Bay Public Library Featured Corridors of Concern: Green Bay Avenue, N. Lake Drive, Port Washington Road, Silver Spring Drive, Teutonia Avenue



Three meetings are scheduled for October:

Tuesday, Oct. 1 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Gee’s Clippers Featured Corridors of Concern: Capitol Drive, Fond du Lac Avenue, Hampton Avenue, North Avenue, Sherman Boulevard, 27th Street

Saturday, Oct. 12 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at West Allis Farmer’s Market Featured Corridors of Concern: S. 60th Street-Hawley Road, S. 76th Street, S. 92nd Street, S. 108th Street, Miller Park Way, National Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 15 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Public Library, Mitchell Street Branch Featured Corridors of Concern: 27th Street-Layton Boulevard, S. Lake Drive, Layton Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, National Avenue



The first 20 attendees at each meeting will be eligible for a free high-viz vest giveaway.

MCDOT has said they plan to complete a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan by February 2025 so that Milwaukee County can apply for federal grants to support design and construction.