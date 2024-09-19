OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Oshkosh Police Department needs help finding several juveniles who vandalized the bathrooms at South Park this week.

Police say the incidents captured on surveillance cameras showed the individuals damaging the public restrooms with spray-painted graffiti covering the walls, floors, and fixtures. The cost to fix this damage is estimated to be “several thousands of dollars”.

The damage was mostly isolated to the west side bathrooms at South Park, located near 1210 Georgia Street. Officers are using the surveillance footage to try and identify the individuals.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

Vandalism at South Park in Oshkosh. Image courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department.

