Pick the perfect way to make memories this fall at Wisconsin’s apple orchards. Ideal for a family trip or a friends’ outing, these seasonal attractions are a highlight of autumn. Here’s to a bushel of fun.

The seasonal flavors of fall taste even better when enjoyed with a picture-perfect backdrop.Plan your next apple orchard visit for peak color conditions using Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report.

The interactive map provides you with up-to-date conditions on the changing fall leaves around the state.Scout out where you plan to go apple picking to know what to expect for fall colors.You can also use a feature estimating the week of peak to plan an orchard outing for prime fall foliage.

Apples and aerial activities in Walworth County

Take your apple picking adventures to new heights in Walworth County.Start out by visiting the Apple Barn Orchard & Winery near Elkhorn, where the real family farm provides real fall fun.

Explore the orchard in search of the perfect apple. You can also take the guess work out of it by browsing the pre-picked apples inside the country store.Make sure to also savor their famous apple cider donuts and then stock up on other locally produced goods and fruit wines made on site.

Once you’ve loaded the vehicle with deliciousness, take in the fall colors of the area at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures.Enjoy a kaleidoscope of color as you soar through the crisp air.The full nine-line tour takes up to 2.5 hours to complete, and they’re open for adventure throughout the fall.

Tons of family fun at Ferguson’s Orchard in Galesville (Trempealeau County)

Make your next memorable fall trip to Ferguson’s Orchard near Galesville for a large you-pick operation with tons of apple varieties.Ferguson’s is the Midwest’s largest grower of Pazazz apples.It’s a mysterious cross between the Honeycrisp and an unknown apple variety that delivers crisp texture and a balance of sweet and tart flavor.

Families will love the other fall-focused activities to make shared moments of joy together.That includes wagon rides, a giant inflatable pumpkin jumping pad, a corn kernel sandpit, barnyard games and so much more.

Add an unexpected stop to your Trempealeau County itinerary at Kinstone. The attraction is a modern megalithic garden — think Wisconsin’s version of the famed Stonehenge. You’ll be wowed by more than 100 massive stones and boulders artfully placed on top of a bluff.

Explore the Fruit Loop of Bayfield County

Bayfield County is one of the powerhouse regions of Wisconsin’s apple orchards.The large concentration of berry farms and apple orchards has given rise to the Fruit Loop moniker.

Hauser’s Superior View Farm, for example, is a longtime destination for apple-seekers; the family-run operation is now in its fifth generation!The centerpiece is the big red barn, where you can catch glimpses of Lake Superior and the Apostle Islands from the hayloft.Browse the stocked shelves for fresh-picked apples, jams and jellies, apple butter and their Apfelhaus hard cider — picked, pressed and fermented right there on the farm.

Time up your visit to the area for the always-crisp, always-cool Bayfield Apple Festival on Oct. 4-6.You’ll revel in apple-themed activities like a peeling contest, sip and savor apple-flavored drinks and food, and have an apple-tastic time.

