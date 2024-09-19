MILWAUKEE, Wis. — FBI Milwaukee and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for a triple shooting that took place on July 5th, 2024, in Mount Pleasant.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) who committed this shooting.

The subject(s) fired numerous shots into a large group of people celebrating the 4th of July. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of July 5th, 2024, in the 2100 block of Racine Street in Mount Pleasant. Three innocent bystanders were struck and suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.

The FBI and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting or anyone who can identify the subjects in the photos to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684 or the Mount Pleasant Police Department Detective Unit at (262) 884-0454 ext. 7938.

