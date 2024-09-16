MILWAUKEE — After losing their star quarterback to a sprained MCL injury in the first week of the 2024 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers bounced back in a major way on Sunday afternoon. In front of a sell-out crowd at their home opener, the Packers secured the 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, thanks in large part to the off-season acquisition of running back Josh Jacobs.

“This was the Matt LaFleur, and Brian Gutekunst game. Aaron Jones, as much as I love him, is not running the ball thirty-two times.”

Jacobs led the charge with 30 carries for 151 yards, helping the Packers amass an impressive 261 total rushing yards. Malik Willis, who stepped in for the injured Jordan Love, also delivered a solid performance, completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and throwing the team’s only touchdown.

The Packers will next head down to Tennessee to take on the Titans in week three.

