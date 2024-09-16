MILWAUKEE – The forecast for Monday may call for sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s, but the City of Milwaukee is already planning ahead for the holiday season.

The city’s Department of Public Works is starting its search for the perfect tree to serve as the 2024 City Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be displayed in Deer District just outside Fiserv Forum.

Interested residents and property owners are asked to check their yards for a tree to donate to this Milwaukee tradition. Per city rules, for a tree to be eligible for selection it must be located in the City of Milwaukee proper.

DPW says the ideal tree should stand at least 30 feet tall, and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process. The tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, 2nd District Alderman Mark Chambers, and Bango commemorate the harvesting of the 110th Milwaukee Christmas Tree with its donator Denise Blue and her family at their 74th and Congress home. November 1st, 2023.

The City’s DPW Forestry staff will cut the selected tree, place it on a flatbed trailer with a crane, remove the stump, and fill in the hole. The tree will then receive a police escort to its location downtown in Deer District.

All tree candidates will be evaluated and the best one will be selected. After being harvested, the tree will be decorated and lit in partnership with Milwaukee entertaining and style expert, David Caruso, at the tree lighting ceremony in December. The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2024 should contact the City of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489) by Friday, October 4, 2024.

