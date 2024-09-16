Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Lac du Flambeau: Tribe banishes state senator.

You don’t hear the term “banished” to often. The Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Tribal Council has brought it back. The Council has banished state senator Mary Felzkowski from it’s land after she recently compared the tribe to terrorists in a public meeting. The journal Sentinel reports that the tribal council passed the banishment last Monday and made the official announcement on Friday. This appears to be an unprecedented move by the tribe. Banishment is usually reserved for convicted criminals who have committed crimes on the reservation. Tribal president John Johnson issued a statement saying in part, ” The comparison of the Lc du Flambeau Tribe to terrorists, such as the Proud Boys and the Taliban, organizations with no sovereignty or treaty rights and that seek to harm the United States is not only offensive but dangerously misinformed.” Felzkowski made her statements on August 23 during a meeting of the non-tribal town of Lac du Flambeau where a resolution was being sought in a dispute over use of four roads on the reservation. During the meeting, Felzkowski said she felt like homeowners were being held hostage and “It’s kind of like giving into terrorists and I don’t like it.” Full Story

Oshkosh: School Board votes to adopt new Title IX policies.

Everyone is entitled to change their mind. That goes for organizations as well. In a reversal of its previous decision, the Oshkosh Area Board of Education has adopted the latest Title IX regulations for all but five schools. The Oshkosh Northwestern reports that during a large, but civil meeting, the Board voted 5-2 to approve new policies that redefine discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. the vote comes two months after the Board declined to adopt the policies in a 3-3 vote. Board President Beth Wyman explained her decision to change her vote when she told the Northwesters, “What lead me to change my vote is that I feel we were spending a lot of time talking about this issue and I believe it will not be an issue solved by school boards.” The Title IX amendments broaden the scope of sexual harassment and assault complaints while prohibiting schools from discriminating against student’s use of bathrooms and locker rooms based on gender identity. The revisions are currently blocked in 26 states. Full Story

Spring Green: One of the few family owned department stores to close after 108 years.

After 108 years, a shopping staple in downtown Spring Green is closing. Nina’s department and Variety Store is one of the few remaining family owned department stores in Wisconsin. Joel and Judy Marcus are the owners of Nina’s. They are both in their 70’s and say the the physical, mental and emotional demands of running the store have caught up with them and led to their decision to close the store. According to reporting in the Wisconsin State Journal the 3,500 square foot sales floor is packed with everything from men’s and women’s clothes including sweatshirts and t-shirts for River Valley High School. Nina’s also sells Teapot, clothes pins, umbrellas, Tinker Toys, Hot Wheels oven mitts and much more. It was a go-to place for holiday decorations gardening supplies and even has a full yarn and sewing shop in the back. Joel Marcus told the State Journal, “It’s just a matter of stamina. A business like this takes a lot of physical labor, as well as emotional and mental type work. We always set very high standards for the store and we felt that we just weren’t able to give it our all.” The store will close on December 31. Full Story