JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrest a woman for her 5th operating while intoxicated offence, or OWI.

Police stopped 53-year-old Jennifer Sturm of Janesville on September 1 around 11pm near N. Ringold Street and Mt. Zion Avenue for expired registration. Officers “observed behaviors that indicated the driver may be impaired” and administered a field sobriety test. Based on the results, Sturm was arrested for her 5th OWI offense.

Jennifer Sturm of Janesville. Image courtesy of Janesville Police Department.

Sturm also had a passenger in the car under the age of 16. She is being held in the Rock County Jail, and charges are pending.