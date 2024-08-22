FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac Police have identified the 6-year-old child who died in a bicycle accident.

Lincoln Menne rode his bicycle into Grove Street when he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday around 6:20pm. He was taken to SSM Health (St. Agnes Hospital) with life-threatening injuries. Menne later died at the hospital from those injuries.

A 41-year-old driver from North Fond du Lac was uninjured and cooperating with police.

6-year-old Lincoln Menne of Fond du Lac. Image courtesy of Fond du Lac Police

Investigators closed down Grove Street between S. Hickory Street and Superior Street during the accident reconstruction.

Menne was going to be in 1st grade at Waters Elementary School this fall, and turned 6 last week.

The Fond du Lac School District will have counselors available to assist students who may need help processing this news. Counselors will be available on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at both Waters Elementary and the Boys & Girls Club, as well as on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waters.

The Fond du Lac School District will also have counselors available in each of their schools once the school year begins on September 3. Fondy CARES is available for students and families who feel their student may need private, professional therapy.