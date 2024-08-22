MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison will ask voters for a property tax increase to prevent cuts to city services starting in 2025.

The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday to include the $22 million referendum on the November ballot. If approved, the average Madison homeowner would see their property taxes increase by roughly $240 a year.

If the measure fails, the city Madison could reduce services by 5 percent, including eliminating 147 positions from the City’s workforce, according to city budget documents. Proposed cuts would include downsizing the fire and police departments, and closing the library services on nights and weekends.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement after the vote:

“Madison has never been afraid to tackle difficult problems, debate the best possible solution, and stand up for what ‘s right. That spirit was on display tonight when the Madison Common Council adopted the referendum resolution by a vote of 17 to 2. While necessary because of the punitive revenue restrictions imposed by the State Legislature, I know my Council colleagues will agree this was a difficult decision.

While both alternatives are unappealing, what’s even less desirable than a referendum are the significant cuts to basic services our residents depend on and that underpin our city’s success that would be necessary without it. The approval of a referendum in November is the only budgetary path in 2025 that protects our values as a community, while we work to address the chronic underfunding of local governments at the state level. I’m glad the Council agreed that putting that issue to the voters is the right thing to do.”

You can watch the Special Common Council Meeting on the referendum in Madison from August 20, 2024:

The City of Madison has posted the proposal for the 2025 operating budget.