MILWAUKEE — In the next step of his tour of ports across the Great Lakes, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Milwaukee in an effort to highlight how the Biden Administartion’s ‘Investing in America’ agenda is impacting Midwest cities like Milwaukee.

As confirmed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Secretary Buttigieg will first take a tour of DeLong Terminal at the Port Milwaukee, meeting with agricultural leaders and representatives from the city and Wisconsin more broadly.

Joined by city and state leaders, Secretary Buttigieg will address the press to highlight progress at the port and how this location and others are contributing to improvements for the U.S. supply chain and domestic manufacturing. He’ll also use this as a launching point to discuss how Great Lakes ports support the wider national economy.

After this appearance, Secretary Buttigieg is expected to meet with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to see the Amtrak Borealis service line up close and personal, riding a segment of the line from Wisconsin.

