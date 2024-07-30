SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Police Department needs help finding an alleged felon on the run. His name is Robert W. Williams.

Officers are investigating multiple felony offenses involving Williams. There is a felony bench warrant for him. Police believe that he has changed his appearance by shaving off his facial hair or wearing glasses.

Robert W. Williams. Image courtesy of Sheboygan Police.

Robert Williams left-arm tattoos. Image courtesy of Sheboygan Police.

Robert Williams left-arm tattoos. Image courtesy of Sheboygan Police.

If you see Robert or know where he is, please contact Sheboygan Police immediately at 920-459-3334.

Do not attempt to apprehend Robert. You may also submit a tip through Sheboygan County Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com.