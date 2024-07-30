Get artsy in the outdoors this summer. Across Wisconsin, you’ll discover creative combinations of human-made beauty juxtaposed by natural beauty. Here’s to enjoying open air art.

Learn about local history through murals in Ashland

In Ashland, enjoy an artful walk through history by checking out the city’s extensive collection of murals. The Ashland Mural Walk is made up of 21 murals spread around the historic eight-block downtown.

You’ll travel back in time as each skillfully painted mural depicts different parts of the local history.Some honor the people of the area, while other murals nod to the natural beauty and historic buildings of Ashland.Then grab a table at Deep Water Grille for creative sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more.For a local specialty, try the Lake Superior whitefish, which can be ordered baked, broiled, Cajun or deep fried.

For a stately stay on Lake Superior, check into Best Western The Hotel Chequamegon.The Victorian-style resort has a lobby full of antique furniture, ornate decorations and old-school charm, while guests enjoy comfortable rooms with lake views.End your evening with a stroll on Ashland’s lake trail, which is easily accessible from The Hotel Chequamegon.

Help shape the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour

Eau Claire not only invites you to enjoy the nation’s largest rotating sculpture tour. You’re asked to help shape it, too!The Eau Claire Sculpture Tour is a collection of more than 120 artwork spread throughout the region.

Visitors vote on which sculpture is their favorite, and the winner is purchased to be permanently added to the collection.You’ll find sculptures by local and international artists, ranging from the whimsical to the wow-worthy.Be sure to visit downtown Eau Claire or the River Prairie Center in Altoona where you’ll find large concentrations of sculptures.

The Phoenix Taproom & Kitchen is another superlative for Eau Claire to boast about.The Phoenix claims the title of the Midwest’s largest self-pour taproom. You’ll fill up a glass with beer, wine, cider or non-alcoholic beverages from 72 self-pour taps. A tapas-style menu delights diners with fanciful flights of empanadas, bruschetta and tater tots, such as hot honey, pistachio and goat cheese bruschetta.

A double dose of outdoor art in Door County

Door County’s natural beauty is enhanced when you work art into the mix, and you’ll find plenty of ways to do that.Start by making a stop at the Edgewood Orchard Galleries. The long-running gallery welcomes visitors to wander a tranquil sculpture garden in the woods.If a sculpture catches your eye, purchase it to add to your garden at home!

Be sure to include a performance by Northern Sky Theater on your itinerary.The professional theater company has been putting on outdoor performances at Peninsula State Park since 1970.You’ll be wowed by a completely unique experience. Northern Sky produces original plays and musicals, typically set in Wisconsin and written from a Midwest perspective.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved comedy Belgians in Heaven — a story about two Wisconsin farmers, an angel and a talking chicken.

For one more recommendation, albeit indoors, channel your inner artist at Hands On Art Studio.Participate in one of the daily projects creating ceramics, mosaics, fused glass or a painting. The studio will even ship your artwork home once it’s finished curing.

