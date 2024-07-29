Dom Cotroneo & Craig Coshun break down a thrilling win for the Brewers to start the series for the crew against the Atlanta Braves including home runs from Rhys Hoskins, Willy Adames & Jackson Chourio. Plus, reactions to the trade the Brewers made during the game to acquire Frankie Montas from the Cincinnati Reds.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the sixth and rookie Jackson Chourio added a two-run shot in the eighth to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the Atlanta Braves 8-3 on Monday night.

Adames’ 416-foot home run, his 17th of the season and eighth three-run blast, came off reliever Jesse Chavez (1-2) and put the Brewers in front 4-2. It also marked his third go-ahead home run this season in the sixth inning or later.

“I feel like when the game’s on the line and it’s late, it gets me locked in,” Adames said. “I love being in a spot like that. When you do good, everybody loves you. When you do bad, they don’t love you. But that’s part of the game. What I try to do every time I’m in that spot, I just try to lock in and try to help the team win some games.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Adames has been a consistent force throughout the season.

“The kid plays every single night and comes up big so often,” he said.

Joey Ortiz’s run-scoring triple in the seventh gave Milwaukee a three-run margin and Chourio’s homer, the 12th of the season for the 20-year-old outfielder, gave the Brewers a five-run edge.

“I feel really comfortable and I feel really confident right now,” said Chourio. “The hope is that I keep on going with that confidence.”

Marcell Ozuna hit his 31st homer of the season off Milwaukee starter Colin Rea. It careened off a window above the second deck in left to lead off the fourth for the game’s first run. Center fielder Garrett Mitchell took away a would-be home run from Eddie Rosario to end the inning.

Orlando Arcia’s solo homer in the fifth gave Atlanta, which has dropped seven of its last nine games, a two-run cushion before Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the bottom of the inning off Grant Holmes cut the Braves margin to 2-1.

Holmes, a 28-year-old rookie right-hander who spent nearly 10 years in the minors before being called up in mid-June, made his first career start. He struck out the side in the first and, after allowing consecutive singles to start the second, struck out three more batters. Holmes gave up three hits and one run in five innings. He struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk.

“I just wanted to go out there and throw strikes and go as deep as I could and keep the bullpen out of the game,” Holmes said. “It was such a special moment. I never thought I would ever be starting for the Atlanta Braves.”

Holmes got emotional when speaking of seeing his father in the stands as he was walking out to warm up before the game.

“I didn’t think he was coming, but he did and it meant the world,” Holmes said, fighting back tears.

Hoby Milner (4-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief of Rea to get the win.

Hoskins drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to extend Milwaukee’s lead before Sean Murphy hit a solo home run in the ninth for Atlanta.

The Brewers placed closer Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list prior to the game, one day after the return of two-time All-Star Devin Williams, who had been out all season with stress fractures in his back. Milwaukee began the game with 10 pitchers on the injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: All-Star starting pitcher Reynaldo López, who exited Sunday’s game against the New York Mets with right forearm tightness after pitching three shutout innings, underwent an MRI late Sunday that revealed no issues. López’s status is day to day, manager Brian Snitker said.

UP NEXT

Neither team has named a starter for Tuesday night’s matchup.

