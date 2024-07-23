Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Medford: Aspirus Medford Hospital moving its birthing services.

Ladies, If you are going to be having a baby and you live in or around Medford, keep your car keys handy. Aspirus Medford Hospital will be moving its birthing services 45 miles to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Birthing center. The move is expected to happen later this year. According to a press release, Aspirus Medford will continue providing pre and post natal care, but deliveries will be performed in Wausau starting October 1. The emergency department and facilities at the Medford hospital will be prepared to address labor and delivery issues that may arise after the transition, according to the president of Aspirus Health’s Northwest Wisconsin Division. One of the main reasons for the transition is …you guessed it, a lack of staffing. It has been a challenge to recruit OB/GYNs especially in rural areas. Aspirus says it is committed to Medford and the surrounding area. Full Story

Ottawa: Wildlife in Need Center celebrates 30 years.

30 years is a long time to do anything, especially when you provide care for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. On Saturday July 27, the Wildlife In Need Center in Ottawa will celebrate their 30th anniversary with an event that is open to the public. The Center is a non-profit that began in 1994. To date, it has provided care for 69,700 animals according to a WINC news release. The organizations’ goal is to rehabilitate and release wildlife back into their natural habitat. Activities during the celebration include a morning bird walk, kid’s games, face painting guided prairie tour and more. Full Story

Beloit: Taco Takedown coming to Beloit.

It’s fitting we landed on this story on a Tuesday. Life is tough. Don’t you deserve a break to relax…and eat tacos. Of course you do. Make plans to be in Beloit on Aug 10 for a new taco-showdown dubbed the Taco Takedown! The event, produced by Geronimo Hospitality Group, will give guests a chance to taste and vote for their favorite tacos. Vendors will be competing for the “prestigious” Taco takedown Championship Belt. There will also be live bands and the always popular jalapeno eating contest. The Taco Takedown is free to attend, but bing mucho dinero to buy tacos and libations. Now I want to change my dinner plans. Full Story