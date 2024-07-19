MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors is expected to make a formal offer to Eduardo Galvan to be the district’s interim Superintendent.

“Following interview of three, final candidates for the position of interim Superintendent on Monday, July 15th, the Board has extended an offer to Mr. Eduardo Galvan” a board release said Friday.

Board President Marva Herndon says the MPS intends to engage a firm to lead a “robust national search for a permanent superintendent”.

Galvan has been the acting Superintendent of the district since the resignation of Dr. Keith Posley, which officially took effect June 30th.

The appointment of Galvan to interim Superintendent is expected to be made formal at a future board meeting.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.