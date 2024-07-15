MILWAUKEE – Heightened security around downtown Milwaukee on day one of the Republican National Convention as resulted in increased delays around the five security zone vehicle checkpoints.
WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga reports some of the longest delays are occurring at the Michgan-Plankington, Wells-State, and 10th-State checkpoints:
I attempted to enter through the Michigan-Plankington entrance around 5:15 Monday morning and encountered this line:
After clarifying with a U.S. Secret Service agent, they confirmed that cyclists and pedestrians are able to walk past the checkpoints on the sidewalk:
WTMJ News Director Tiff Pua attempted to enter the 10th and State checkpoint around 7:45am and encountered lengthy delays:
Drivers are highly encouraged to plan for up to an extra hour to get to their destinations in and around downtown Milwaukee. Each vehicle inspection takes on average 4 to 6 minutes, but depending on the size of the vehicle that timeline is subject to change throughout the convention.
There are some other ways to get around the congestion. Co-host of Wisconsin’s Midday News Jessica Tighe utilized The Hop streetcar to access the soft security zone. The Hop’s route lies outside of the zone:
Debbie has a complete walk-through of what you need you know about the security zone here:
Below is a reminder of the official RNC security perimeter: