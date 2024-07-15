MILWAUKEE – Heightened security around downtown Milwaukee on day one of the Republican National Convention as resulted in increased delays around the five security zone vehicle checkpoints.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga reports some of the longest delays are occurring at the Michgan-Plankington, Wells-State, and 10th-State checkpoints:

This is the backup for the vehicle checkpoint at Wells and 9th. Getting reports of over an hour's wait to get through!

This is just an example, folks. Avoid coming into downtown. Be careful, gang! Stay tuned to @620wtmj for updates!#packyourpatience #wtmjatrnc pic.twitter.com/oStx4ZSGRu — Debbie Lazaga (@D_La) July 15, 2024

I attempted to enter through the Michigan-Plankington entrance around 5:15 Monday morning and encountered this line:

WTMJ’s Adam Roberts in the cue for the Michigan-Plankington RNC vehicle checkpoint in downtown Milwaukee early July 15th, 2024.

After clarifying with a U.S. Secret Service agent, they confirmed that cyclists and pedestrians are able to walk past the checkpoints on the sidewalk:

Update: confirmed by Secret Service pedestrians and cyclists can freely enter the soft zone.



Be aware the hard zone zigzags in weird spots, such as at MLK and State where the soft zone only lasts a block or so.



This was my entrance at Michigan-Plankington at 5:15.#WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/NmiiASGS5y — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) July 15, 2024

WTMJ News Director Tiff Pua attempted to enter the 10th and State checkpoint around 7:45am and encountered lengthy delays:

Drivers are highly encouraged to plan for up to an extra hour to get to their destinations in and around downtown Milwaukee. Each vehicle inspection takes on average 4 to 6 minutes, but depending on the size of the vehicle that timeline is subject to change throughout the convention.

There are some other ways to get around the congestion. Co-host of Wisconsin’s Midday News Jessica Tighe utilized The Hop streetcar to access the soft security zone. The Hop’s route lies outside of the zone:

Decided to go to my Plan B when I found out how long the wait times were to get through the RNC security zone this morning.



Jumped on @thehopmke at Burns Commons to get to @3rdStMarketHall & @620wtmj! 🚊 #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/EQgC7L8biy — Jessica Tighe (@jessicatighe) July 15, 2024

Debbie has a complete walk-through of what you need you know about the security zone here:

Wondering which RNC Security Checkpoint to travel through when commuting through Downtown Milwaukee? Debbie Lazaga (@D_La) has you covered!



She visited all five of them to show you where to go: pic.twitter.com/JrEKTe3lpM — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 15, 2024

Below is a reminder of the official RNC security perimeter: