SULLIVAN – As an expected 50,000 delegates and attendees make their way around downtown Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention this morning, they will have to contend with both high heat and humidity during the day and severe weather this evening.

The National Weather Service says a first round of storms will dissipate as it moves across western Wisconsin during the late morning and early afternoon. However, a second round of thunderstorms around 6:00pm could carry a better chance for high winds and hail.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

Stay tuned to WTMJ this evening for complete Fleet Farm Storm Team coverage on-air and online.