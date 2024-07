Milwaukee– This Sunday, a “Red, White and Brew” party is planned for the state party delegations and partner organizations, and with Country star Trace Adkins lined up to perform, security is back up on the docket. So what does that mean for YOU?

The Hoan Bridge (aka 794 between Van Buren and Carferry Drive) will be closed starting Sunday morning at 5am. This includes a maritime restriction on the lake starting on Saturday at 8am!

These closures should be wrapped up by Monday morning.