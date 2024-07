CALEDONIA – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area around Cliffside Park in Caledonia due to an “ongoing tactical situation”.

Residents in the area were sent the following shelter-in-place order late this morning:

Nearby ice cream shop Everly’s posted on Facebook that they would be closed for the rest of the day due to the situation.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.