MILWAUKEE – Hours after the family and friends of D’Vontaye Mitchell held a funeral for the man who died after he was pinned down by security outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel, police announced they had referred four individual felony murder charges in connection to Mitchell’s death.

Milwaukee Police stopped short of making any formal arrests, telling our news partners at TMJ4 the investigation is still not one of a criminal nature.

Mitchell was pinned down outside the Hyatt Regency hotel June 30th. It remains unclear what led up to the incident; attornies representing Mitchell’s family said Wednesday video showed Mitchell running from something off-camera and into the hotel women’s restroom. Police have said security became involved in the incident following a disturbance and a fight that followed that disturbance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee County DA’s office investigating death of Dvontaye Mitchell as a homicide

Both Reverend Al Sharpton and national civil rights attorney representing the family Ben Crump spoke at Holy Redeemer Church Thursday, calling for the public to not forget about Mitchell’s death as the national spotlight will be on Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.

“There’s a lot happening in the country right now, but nothing more important than what they did to D’Vontaye” said Sharpton.

“His final words were ‘Please help me’. So we’re here in the call for justice to say to the community…we’re going to help D’Vontaye” added Crump.

While joining Mitchell’s family and community members holding signs outside the Hyatt Wednesday, Crump said they plan to make their presence known every day until charges are formally filed. While the hotel itself lies in the soft Republican National Convention security zone, the sidewalk in front of the hotel is technically a part of the hard security zone, per the map issued by the U.S. Secret Service earlier this year.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: