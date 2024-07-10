MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office is now investigating the death of Dvontaye Mitchell as a homicide. Mitchell died after an incident with security outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police said that Mitchell went into the hotel, caused a disturbance, and security escorted him out. Video taken by a bystander showed Mitchell on the ground being restrained by four security guards. He was unresponsive by the time police arrived.

In a statement released Wednesday, the DA’s office confirmed it met with one of the attorneys representing Mitchell’s family, William Sulton, and showed him video and other evidence related to the investigation.

The DA’s office said it is waiting for the full results of an autopsy on Mitchell conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which it said will “inform the ongoing police investigation into Mr. Mitchell’s death and allow our office to comprehensively evaluate the actions leading up to Mr. Mitchell’s death from the perspective of potential criminal liability.”

The DA’s office confirmed that it is looking into the use of force by hotel personnel.

The attorneys representing Mitchell’s family, including Sulton, nationally recognized trial attorney Ben Crump, and B’Ivory Lamar, have repeatedly criticized the district attorney’s office and Milwaukee Police for not bringing charges in the wake of Mitchell’s death. Up until today, authorities had repeatedly denied that Mitchell’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

The trio of attorneys will give an update outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

