MILWAUKEE – According to data released by Milwaukee Police Wednesday, the number of homicides in the city is down compared to this time last year, while carjackings and robberies have increased.

The numbers indicate the city has seen 61 homicide deaths in the city through the first six months of 2024, compared to 74 through the same period in 2023 and 105 in 2022. There have been 905 robberies in Milwaukee this year and 236 carjackings, up 5 and 26 percent respectively compared to 2022.

The quarter two crime numbers in the City of Milwaukee for 2024 compared to the same periods in 2022 and 2023. Image Credit: Milwaukee Police Department

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the department has identified a number of carjacking operations originating from Illinois targeting the city.

Data also shows hit-and-run car crashes are up slightly in Milwaukee compared in 2023 (2,672 this year versus 2,636 in 2023), while traffic fatalities have decreased 16 percent (2024 – 36; 2023 – 43).

In total, there have been 4,304 instances of violent crime in Milwaukee so far this year.

