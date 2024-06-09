WHITEFISH BAY – Whitefish Bay Police are asking the public to avoid the entrance to Big Bay Park/Buckley Park on Lake Drive due to a large sinkhole that has formed in the sidewalk.

Police said the ground is unstable around the sinkhole, which is multiple feet wide and deep. Crews are working on fixing the situation and the area is currently roped off with caution tape and marked with traffic cones.

Whitefish Bay Police said that Klode Park remains open and is an option for residents hoping to take advantage of the sunny Sunday. No word on how long the park entrance will be closed or how long it will take to repair the sinkhole.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: