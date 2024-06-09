MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old driver died in a serious single-vehicle crash near the Zoo Interchange in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a small sedan crashed into the impact attenuator — metal or plastic median structures — between the northbound and southbound lanes through the Zoo Interchange north of Greenfield Ave.

A sheriff’s deputy found the driver unconscious and unresponsive shortly after 4:00 a.m.

MCSO deputies and paramedics from Wauwatosa and West Allis fire departments attempted life saving measures. The man was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.

A witness told MCSO they observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and witnessed it crash into the impact attenuator. MCSO said the impact was so severe that a portion of the cement wall behind the attenuator was also damaged.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.