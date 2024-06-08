FOND DU LAC, Wis – The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Resuce are investigating a fire that broke out ath the Fond du Lac High School concession stand restroom.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, June 5th, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with up to $5,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information to reach out to Detective Lee Mikulec at (920) 322-3726 or [email protected]. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the Wisconsin Arson Tipline at 1-800-362-3005.

