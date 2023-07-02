It’s an annual tradition that can draw up to 100,000 people, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The Independence Day Fireworks show will be held, as it has been for over 50 years, on July 3 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee.

The fireworks show will kick off at 9:30 p.m. and last roughly a half hour.

“Our Parks System is a hidden gem that we’re lucky to have to have in Milwaukee County and I look forward to seeing families throughout the county, and visitors from all over the region, fill Veterans Park to take part in this annual summer celebration,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a release from Milwaukee County Parks.

Another, less sanctioned tradition is families camping overnight for the best spots, a practice that is against park rules. Director of Business and Recreation Services Jeff Orlowski tells WTMJ he knows it will happen, but says guests will camp at their own risk.

“We encourage folks to show up on the day of the event,” he said. “Paid parking will open up at 6 a.m Monday morning.”

Orlowski said there will be no camping or overnight parking allowed in Veterans Park after the show, and that Milwaukee County Parks will be partnering with local law enforcement to make sure everybody gets home safely.

With such a long day between the parking opening up and the fireworks shooting off, Orlowski assures guests there will be plenty to do at the lakefront.

“We have tons of vendors on site, both food and drink, as well as toys for the kids,” he said.

There will be a bit of a twist this year with where the fireworks will be shot off from. Continuing from last year where part of the launch site was on land, this year’s program will be entirely land based. Orlowski said that this will help Milwaukee County Parks save on costs.

“Land based is a cheaper option than having a barge, which can run quite pricey into the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.

It’s not only a cost-cutting move, with the goal of offering better sightlines for all attendees and allowing people from all along the lakefront to get a full view of the show.

And the work doesn’t stop for Parks workers after the show ends, with the cleanup effort springing into full swing – and that’s something they would like volunteer help with. You can volunteer online to help with the cleanup, with Orlowski saying that you would join a group that’s dedicated to the cause.

“We already have a healthy dose of folks that really like that experience and come back year after year to do that,” he said.

WTMJ has you covered for all things firework ahead of the Fourth of July, including a safety guide for humans and animals alike. For more information on the July 3 fireworks show, Milwaukee County Parks has the details here.