OAKFIELD – A 12-year-old girl is credited with escaping an attempted assault early Sunday morning in Fond du Lac County.

The sheriff’s office says the girl fled from a vehicle in Oakfield, where an adult male had bound and blindfolded her and was attempting to assault her. The girl was able to fight back, break free from the suspect and vehicle, and ran to a nearby house for help.

Sheriff’s detectives have determined the suspect of the assault is a 30 or 31 year old Nicaraguan man with an unknown identity who entered the United States illegally from Mexico into Texas in October of 2021. It is alleged that the suspect paid the victim’s mother, who he knew, in exchange for spending time alone with the victim.

That suspect was arrested Monday in Fond du Lac after SWAT members were deployed to a home on Marquette Street. The girl’s mother also been arrested for numerous crimes related to this incident; both are currently in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The victim and her siblings have all been taken into protective custody by Fond du Lac County Human Services.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

WATCH: Salute to Service — Battalion Chief Jeremy Starr, Milwaukee Fire Department