UPDATE: 4:20PM

Milwaukee Police say their presence outside of a parking garage near Broadway & Mason Tuesday afternoon was related to a vehicle pursuit, but declined to provide further details.

WTMJ reporter Adam Roberts was on scene and witnessed police placing a person in a squad car.

A person has been placed in the back of a squad car near the Broadway-Mason parking garage. It’s unclear if there’s any connection to the presence downtown. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/doeWsj5wll — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) May 21, 2024

Police had been directing traffic away from the area of Mason & Broadway for roughly 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon before clearing the scene around 4pm.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

UPDATE: The police presence has cleared.

MILWAUKEE- Dozens of Milwaukee Police squad cars gathering downtown Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon near the Milwaukee Athletic Club.

Witnesses on scene telling WTMJ that officers started showing up near Mason and Water Street around 3 o’clock today with officers exiting their vehicles, guns drawn.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area onto East Wisconsin Avenue heading towards the lakefront.

WTMJ has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but has not heard back.

This is a developing story & will be updated once more information is provided.