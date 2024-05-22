Many Wisconsin residents are waking up this morning to damage and power outages after last night’s severe weather outbreak.

As of 6:30am, there were around 56,000 customers without power across the state:

The National Weather Service has so far only confirmed one tornado from the outbreak west of Wausau, which was reportedly moving at speeds of 80 miles per hour along the leading edge of the storms.

Damage reports in Southeast Wisconsin are primary downed trees and power lines. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson reports an 18-inch diameter tree was snapped near Waukesha.

Damage reports from Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak. Blue dots indicate reports of wind damage, while green dots indicate hail damage. Image Credit: National Weather Service

WTMJ meteorologist Craig Koplien will join Wisconsin’s Morning News at 7:20am to recap the severe weather event.