Highlighting stories from around Wisconsin you might have missed.

LaCrosse: Lacrosse named one of the 50 best places to live

One of Wisconsin’s artsiest cities earned a spot on Money.com’s list of the 50 Best Places to Live, with editors highlighting its healthy job market, fishing scene, and craft beer industry. Click here to learn the other reasons La Crosse made the cut or here to check out the full list.

Merril: First ever “Food Truck A -Palooza” this Saturday

Summer-like activities are returning to central Wisconsin. The Merrill Festival Grounds are set to host the first ‘Food Truck-A-Palooza’ Saturday, featuring 16 food trucks from across the region, including one from as far away as Winneconne. Full Story

Richland: Wisconsin State Polka Festival adjusting to accommodate aging participants

it’s time for the 45th annual Wisconsin State Polka Festival but according to hair of the festival Jerry Butalla, the festival’s dancers — most of whom are past retirement age — can’t kick up their heels quite as high these days. That is causing a few changes to this year’s fest. What Changes?

Wausau: Legendary Oakland raider and Wausau native Jim Otto died Sunday

Jim Otto, NFL Hall of Fame center, died Sunday at age 86. Known for his can’t-miss-it “00” jersey, the Wausau native anchored a legendary Oakland Raiders offensive line from 1960 to 1974, racking up 12 Pro Bowl selections and an appearance in Super Bowl 2. He never missed a game in his career, making 210 consecutive regular-season starts and 13 additional playoff appearances. Full Story