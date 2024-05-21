MILWAUKEE — Detective Tyler L’Allier from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has worked in public safety for his entire career, serving as a corrections officer, road deputy, undercover drug investigator, and currently, a detective with the department.

In July of 2023, Tyler worked with fellow investigators to arrest a Village of Newburg man for allegedly communicating with a child sex trafficker in the Philippines, eventually leading to the rescue of six children ranging from ages two to 15.

His wife Elizabeth nominated him, and shared that Tyler was honored to be considered for Salute to Service.

For his incredible work in public safety, and for his commitment to Washington County, Washington County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tyler L’Allier is one of our five Salute to Service honorees for 2024.

Scaffidi Salute to Service 2024 is presented by WaterStone Bank and is also sponsored by Outdoor Living Unlimited.