A trip for all generations of the family is easy to plan in Wisconsin. You’ll find destinations, attractions and experiences to be enjoyed by kids, parents and grandparents. Here’s to making memories together.

Plan for full family fun in Wausau

Plan a trip to Wausau where you’ll find fun for all generations of your travel party. Kick off your visit by touring the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

The museum offers a range of programming and rotating exhibits that all ages will enjoy.The Art Park is an interactive family gallery that features ever-changing, hands-on activities. It’s perfect for the young ones.The museum is also fully accessible to ensure those with mobility issues or strollers can access the gallery spaces.

Afterward, grab a meal in an unexpected, family-friendly setting at the Wausau Mine Company.You’ll feel like you’ve descended into a mine shaft. Tin and wood cover the bar area. The dining room looks like a cave. Rock outcroppings and mining tools are found throughout.Along with the unique atmosphere, the Wausau Mine Company is known for its from-scratch pizzas and delicious Italian Fries.

Stay the night in Wausau by booking a room at Onora Suites.Many of the suites have separate living and sleeping areas, providing plenty of space for the family to stretch out.

Keep busy with activities for all interests in the Fox Cities

The Fox Cities offers museums, attractions and restaurants the kids, parents and grandparents will love.

Start your trip by touring the History Museum at the Castle.The museum has a permanent exhibit about Harry Houdini, who lived in Appleton as a child and considered the city his hometown.Adults will learn about Houdini’s incredible history, while the kids can recreate his iconic illusions in interactive exhibits.

Continue your journey with thrill and fun at the Badger Sports Park.The entertainment center in Appleton has a go-kart track, 18 holes of mini golf and battling cages on the outside and a huge game room, laser tag, mini bowling alleys and more indoors.

Then treat yourself to a nice meal at Fratellos Waterfront Restaurant for Northern Italian-inspired cuisine.Settle into the casual dining room, which has magnificent views of the Fox River.Choose between bold-tasting pastas, flavorful entrees and scratch-made pizzas, including a pepperoni pizza the kids will enjoy.

Excursions for everyone in La Crosse

Make La Crosse your next destination for a trip with the entire family.For a basecamp, rent the Wilson Schoolhouse Inn.The historic building is a former one-room schoolhouse turned into comfortable, private accommodation that fits up to eight adults.

Add a visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to your La Crosse itinerary.This signature area attraction welcomes visitors from around the world.You’ll be wowed by the beautiful chapels, statues, gardens and devotional areas. And don’t forget to grab food at the on-site café, which serves excellent sandwiches and soups.

As the weather warms, now is the perfect time to book an excursion for all-ages enjoyment on the La Crosse Queen.Climb aboard this modern replica of the grand paddlewheel boats that once plied the Mississippi.You’ll leisurely cruise the river and take in fantastic sightseeing.Choose from several different trip options, including a pizza cruise perfect for the kids.

