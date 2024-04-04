MILWAUKEE — All southbound lanes of I-43 at Hampton Ave. in Glendale are closed following a crash Thursday evening.
The closure is expected to last over two hours. Traffic is being diverted off at Silver Spring Dr.
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a female victim died of injuries in the crash.
It’s unclear if there were any other injuries. Cameras from the DOT show a large presence of first responders at the scene.
