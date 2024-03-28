Every week, the WTMJ Wisconsin’s Morning News team celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’
The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they’d be saving a life!
Related: MCTS bus driver saves a young boy’s life
This week, we honor the heroic efforts of first responders to save as many lives as possible before the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Port of Baltimore. Also, a restaurant owner near the collapse site is offering recovery workers a respite from a traumatic event.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WISCONSIN’S MORNING NEWS:
- Greendale native running the state in six days to raise awareness about MS
- WATCH: Vince Vitrano shares young Bucks fan’s handmade art with Giannis Antetokounmpo at Thanalysis LIVE
- City Hall Musings: ‘You Mother F—er’
- WATCH: $40,000 reward isn’t enough to find missing child says former MPD Lieutenant
- Star Wars & Cerveza Cristal