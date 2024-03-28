Every week, the WTMJ Wisconsin’s Morning News team celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they’d be saving a life!

This week, we honor the heroic efforts of first responders to save as many lives as possible before the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Port of Baltimore. Also, a restaurant owner near the collapse site is offering recovery workers a respite from a traumatic event.

