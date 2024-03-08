“I promise, promise, promise I didn’t edit this at all” – Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill

When one of the most popular movie franchises of all time finally comes to television, advertising time is at a premium. That’s why the strategy and brilliancy of Chilean beer company Compañía de Cervecerías Unidas stands above the rest.

Don’t have enough time to put your product advertisement in a commercial break? Easy. Just put it in the actual movie. Wisconsin’s Morning News reacts to the Pancake Breakfast Special: Not-So-Subliminal Messaging