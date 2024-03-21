Every week, the WTMJ Wisconsin’s Morning News team celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they’d be saving a life!

On Thursday, the team honored MCTS bus driver Keyon Finkley, who while operating the Red Line near 83rd and Capitol saw a young boy naked from the waist down running into one of Milwaukee’s busiest streets.

After leaping into action, Finkley brought the child onto the bus, where they waited until Milwaukee Police arrived to safely return the boy home.

